Huimin Wang Sells 3,800 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $550,962.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,150.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

On Thursday, July 5th, Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $557,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $542,792.00.

Edwards Lifesciences opened at $139.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 934,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,419,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $234,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.