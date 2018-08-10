Hudson (HUD) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUD. ValuEngine cut Hudson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Shares of HUD opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Hudson in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hudson by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson
Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
