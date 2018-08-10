Hudson (HUD) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUD. ValuEngine cut Hudson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Hudson alerts:

Shares of HUD opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.76 million. Hudson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. analysts expect that Hudson will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Hudson in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hudson by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.