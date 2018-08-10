HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.75 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In related news, CFO John Kinzer sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $523,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia Herendeen sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $54,406.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,445,655. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,799. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.35 and a beta of 1.90. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

