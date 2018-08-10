HSBC (HSBC) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Monday morning.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of HSBC opened at $46.97 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $131,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

