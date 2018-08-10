Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 1,955 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group opened at $261.59 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $263.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

