Hostess Brands (TWNK) Trading Up -2.2%

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 145,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 735,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

