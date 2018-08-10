Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,722.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPT opened at $27.89 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.82. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

