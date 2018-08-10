Hosken Consolidated Investment Buys 106,073 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) insider Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 106,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,668.03.

Hosken Consolidated Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 154,812 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,029.32.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 31,226 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,434.86.

On Friday, June 29th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 887 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$88.70.

On Friday, June 15th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 1,935,116 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,160.44.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Hosken Consolidated Investment acquired 31,425 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,142.50.

TSE PTM traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.15. 70,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,786. Platinum Group Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The company's key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

