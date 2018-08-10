Hortonworks (HDP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hortonworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of Hortonworks traded up $0.93, reaching $21.66, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 166,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.36. Hortonworks has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $22.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. analysts expect that Hortonworks will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Scott E. Gnau sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $67,557.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 381,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $49,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,681.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,882 shares of company stock worth $5,168,877. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hortonworks by 351.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after buying an additional 3,015,476 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hortonworks in the second quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hortonworks by 47.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after buying an additional 1,650,677 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hortonworks by 52.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hortonworks by 38.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

