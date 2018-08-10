Horizon Pharma’s (HZNP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We think the beat was clean, driven by a combination of strong sales, better gross margins, and lower OpEx. Primary care brands beat expectations ($101.1M vs. $85.9M consensus), and Horizon is now reorganizing its segments to segregate this unit from the rest of the company. Krystexxa sales were $58.6M (+53% Y/Y) and also beat consensus expectations of $56.3M. The Teprotumumab trial is now fully enrolled, significantly ahead of schedule, and the company will present its one-year Teprotumumab data at the American Thyroid Association conference (Oct 3-7 in Washington, DC). We will update estimates after the 8 AM call.””

HZNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Pharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

HZNP opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Horizon Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Horizon Pharma’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Horizon Pharma will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Pharma news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $288,868.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,347,818.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $1,907,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Horizon Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

