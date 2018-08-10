Hope S. Taitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Athene opened at $49.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.22. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.85 million. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,891,000 after purchasing an additional 632,619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Athene by 230.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,508,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,184 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,652,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,237,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Athene by 51.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,502,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 852,630 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 466.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

