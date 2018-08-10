Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

HEP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.89.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners traded down $0.05, reaching $32.59, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,457,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,397. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 44.01%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,579,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,177,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,763 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,084,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,758,000 after acquiring an additional 533,030 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,803,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,479,000 after acquiring an additional 508,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 206,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 120,170 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.