HMS (HMSY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HMSY. TheStreet raised HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

HMS opened at $30.04 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. HMS had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. HMS’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that HMS will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other HMS news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,679,122.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in HMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HMS in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

