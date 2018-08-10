Hill & Smith (HILS) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HILS. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities lowered Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.77) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.92) on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,480 ($19.16).

In other news, insider Mark Pegler sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,416 ($18.33), for a total value of £59,826 ($77,444.66). Also, insider Derek W. Muir sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,179 ($15.26), for a total value of £19,877.94 ($25,731.96).

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products?Utilities; Infrastructure Products-Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products?Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, pipe supports, energy grid components, GRP railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, handrails, access covers, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.