Hexcel Co. (HXL) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 1,522.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 441.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 35.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $69.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $1,260,177.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,278.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Hexcel had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hexcel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

