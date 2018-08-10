Hertz Global (HTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Hertz Global performed encouragingly in the second quarter of 2018. The company reported narrower-than-expected loss in the quarter. Moreover, loss was narrower than that incurred a year-ago. Results were aided by higher revenues, which increased 7.4% year over year. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Impressive performances of the U.S. and International Rental Car segments drove the top line. However, increase in operating expenses is a concern. With the company investing heavily in its turnaround plan, the bottom line is under pressure. Moreover, competition from private players like Uber in addition to other car-sharing and ride-hailing services is hurting the company. Its high debt levels are also concerning. Due to these headwinds, shares of Hertz Global have shed more than 11% of their value so far this year.”

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

HTZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 134,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,370. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.06.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Hertz Global had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hertz Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Hertz Global by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.