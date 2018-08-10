Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $244,376.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,928.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 1,316 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $47,520.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,233.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,494. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

