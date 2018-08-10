Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) PT Set at €2.80 by Cfra

Cfra set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HDD. Independent Research set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.33 ($3.87).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen remained flat at $€2.59 ($3.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of €3.62 ($4.21).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.