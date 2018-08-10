HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €86.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cfra set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.63 ($105.39).

Shares of HeidelbergCement opened at €71.52 ($83.16) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 1-year high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

