Heico (HEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of Heico traded down $0.04, hitting $76.96, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. Heico has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Heico had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Heico will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $2,286,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,464,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $334,668.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,006.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,596. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

