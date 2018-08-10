Hecla Mining (HL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.30 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 168,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.15. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

