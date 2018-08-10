HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of HealthStream worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,395,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 80,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 113,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 313,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.76 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $949.70 million, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.56.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $383,959.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,290 shares in the company, valued at $817,527.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

