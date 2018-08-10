HealthStream (HSTM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News coverage about HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HealthStream earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.1597928720243 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

HealthStream traded up $0.37, hitting $30.13, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,990. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $949.70 million, a PE ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.56.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,226 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $383,959.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

