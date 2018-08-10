Head to Head Review: Rockwell Medical (RMTI) & AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rockwell Medical and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 4.50 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -9.76 AxoGen, Inc Common Stock $60.43 million 24.98 -$10.44 million ($0.31) -127.10

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rockwell Medical and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00 AxoGen, Inc Common Stock 0 0 8 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.88%. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a consensus target price of $41.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than AxoGen, Inc Common Stock.

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -48.06% -76.49% -45.06% AxoGen, Inc Common Stock -24.96% -26.50% -17.39%

Summary

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock beats Rockwell Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The company's target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

About AxoGen, Inc Common Stock

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

