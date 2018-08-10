Head-To-Head Review: HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) & Prudential Financial (PRU)

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prudential Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.62% 11.23% 1.65% Prudential Financial 13.16% 9.98% 0.62%

Volatility and Risk

HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and Prudential Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANNOVER RUECK/S $19.66 billion 0.82 $1.08 billion $4.49 14.93 Prudential Financial $53.65 billion 0.78 $7.86 billion $10.58 9.45

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HANNOVER RUECK/S. Prudential Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANNOVER RUECK/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HANNOVER RUECK/S and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANNOVER RUECK/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Prudential Financial 0 4 11 0 2.73

Prudential Financial has a consensus price target of $117.15, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Prudential Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than HANNOVER RUECK/S.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats HANNOVER RUECK/S on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Individual Solutions division offers individual variable and fixed annuity products to the mass affluent and affluent markets. It also provides universal, term, variable, and other life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, institutional and retail investment, and brokerage services, as well as institutional investment products to the payout annuity and stable value markets. It also provides group life; long-term and short-term group disability; and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance to institutional clients for employee plans and affinity groups, as well as accidental death, dismemberment, other ancillary coverage, and plan administrative services. The Investment Management division offers asset management services, such as institutional portfolio and retail funds management, private lending and asset securitization, and other structured products for public and private fixed income, public equity, and real estate, as well as commercial mortgage origination and servicing, mutual funds, and other retail services. The International Insurance division provides individual and group life insurance, retirement, and related products, as well as reinsurance products. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

