Head to Head Review: Clearone (CLRO) versus Ciena (CIEN)

Clearone (NASDAQ: CLRO) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clearone and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearone 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ciena 0 3 19 0 2.86

Clearone presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.10%. Ciena has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Clearone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearone is more favorable than Ciena.

Volatility and Risk

Clearone has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Clearone shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Clearone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearone and Ciena’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearone $41.80 million 0.67 -$14.17 million N/A N/A Ciena $2.80 billion 1.33 $1.26 billion $1.49 17.45

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Clearone.

Profitability

This table compares Clearone and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearone -41.56% -5.88% -4.99% Ciena 26.69% 9.92% 4.78%

Dividends

Clearone pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ciena does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ciena beats Clearone on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

