Head to Head Review: Barclays (BCS) vs. Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)

Barclays (NYSE: BCS) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays -0.36% 5.42% 0.30% Itau Corpbanca 4.02% 2.74% 0.33%

This table compares Barclays and Itau Corpbanca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.15 billion 1.57 -$1.65 billion $0.83 12.01 Itau Corpbanca $2.86 billion 1.21 $101.73 million N/A N/A

Itau Corpbanca has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barclays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Itau Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barclays and Itau Corpbanca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 2 5 5 0 2.25 Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Barclays has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barclays beats Itau Corpbanca on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides banking products and services to individuals, and large and medium companies. It offers current accounts, credit cards, lines of credit, and mortgage credit products, as well as cash management, financing, corporate finance, investment, and insurance services. It has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and a representative office in Madrid. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is based in Huechuraba, Chile.

