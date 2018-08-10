Head to Head Comparison: TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) vs. TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY)

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 AB/ADR $2.94 billion 2.24 $49.85 million $0.29 22.52 TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 2.20 $1.13 billion $0.44 21.57

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TELE2 AB/ADR. TELIA Co A B/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELE2 AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TELE2 AB/ADR and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A TELIA Co A B/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 AB/ADR 1.52% 15.86% 6.68% TELIA Co A B/ADR 2.75% 8.22% 3.31%

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 28, 2018, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services. In addition, it engages in the wholesale of IP transit, Ethernet, IPX, and cloud connect products for Internet service providers, and content and cloud providers. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Activ, Telia Cloudy, LMT, Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, and Halebop brands, as well as Cygate, DataInfo, Telia Finance, and Skanova brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 2.2 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.5 million broadband subscriptions, and 1.7 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.