Head-To-Head Comparison: Healthequity (HQY) vs. InnerWorkings (INWK)

Healthequity (NASDAQ: HQY) and InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of InnerWorkings shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Healthequity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthequity and InnerWorkings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 2 8 0 2.80 InnerWorkings 0 2 2 0 2.50

Healthequity currently has a consensus target price of $78.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.15%. InnerWorkings has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.00%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than Healthequity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthequity and InnerWorkings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $229.52 million 22.20 $47.36 million $0.54 152.06 InnerWorkings $1.14 billion 0.32 $16.43 million $0.41 16.80

Healthequity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnerWorkings. InnerWorkings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and InnerWorkings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 22.91% 13.47% 12.73% InnerWorkings 1.04% 6.09% 2.70%

Risk & Volatility

Healthequity has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnerWorkings has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthequity beats InnerWorkings on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

