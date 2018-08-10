Head-To-Head Comparison: Harmonic (HLIT) vs. Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Harmonic alerts:

88.6% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harmonic and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nokia Oyj 1 8 6 0 2.33

Harmonic currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.97%. Nokia Oyj has a consensus target price of $5.39, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Harmonic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Nokia Oyj.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmonic and Nokia Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $358.25 million 1.25 -$82.95 million ($0.54) -9.63 Nokia Oyj $26.15 billion 1.15 -$1.69 billion $0.37 14.49

Harmonic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia Oyj. Harmonic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Harmonic does not pay a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -11.52% -5.68% -2.46% Nokia Oyj -4.56% 9.10% 3.64%

Volatility & Risk

Harmonic has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Harmonic on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.