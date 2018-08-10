Head-To-Head Comparison: Bco Com Portugues (BPCGY) versus Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Bco Com Portugues (OTCMKTS: BPCGY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bco Com Portugues and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bco Com Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 1 3 6 0 2.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.23%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Bco Com Portugues.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bco Com Portugues and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bco Com Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $16.73 billion 2.40 $3.59 billion $8.89 10.20

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Bco Com Portugues.

Profitability

This table compares Bco Com Portugues and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bco Com Portugues N/A N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 21.28% 17.55% 0.91%

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bco Com Portugues does not pay a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bco Com Portugues has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Bco Com Portugues on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

