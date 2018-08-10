HCP (HCP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

HCP (NYSE:HCP) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of HCP in a report on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded HCP from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCP in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.93.

Get HCP alerts:

HCP traded down $0.18, reaching $25.98, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,167. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.90%.

In related news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. purchased 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,685. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 32.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCP by 85.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 350,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HCP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 912,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of HCP by 301.3% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 380,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HCP by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.