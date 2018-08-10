HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 224.68% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. Our valuation utilizes a discounted cash flow-based approach that derives a $130M value for RS Wheat, using a 15% discount rate, 30% tax rate and 10% manufacturing spend.””

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. 395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,926. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -5.77.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.73). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 686.10% and a negative return on equity of 259.46%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.