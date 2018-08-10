Haynes International (HAYN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYN. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Haynes International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Haynes International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,437. The stock has a market cap of $508.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.51. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $113.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.57 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Haynes International’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -112.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

