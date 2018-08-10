Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.66

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 11200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

HBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark set a $10.00 target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.14 million, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $76,794.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 10,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $53,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,063 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 105.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,934,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,668 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 802,639 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 20.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,565,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 270,306 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 983.6% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 268,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 951.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,158 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

