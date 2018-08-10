Harte Hanks (HHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%.

Shares of Harte Hanks traded up $0.05, hitting $8.03, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.78.

HHS has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on Harte Hanks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

