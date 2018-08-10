Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $183,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Shares of HOG opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

