Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,770 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,790 ($23.17) to GBX 1,770 ($22.91) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,655 ($21.42) to GBX 1,861 ($24.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,490 ($19.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.36) in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,732.18 ($22.42).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 2,099 ($27.17) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,258 ($16.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,935 ($25.05).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

