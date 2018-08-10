Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Holdings Trimmed by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164,615 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $70,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 777,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,626,000 after purchasing an additional 363,017 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.94. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $127.68.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

