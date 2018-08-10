Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €122.00 ($141.86) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.30 ($123.60) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.70 ($129.89).

FRA:HNR1 traded down €1.40 ($1.63) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €114.70 ($133.37). The stock had a trading volume of 157,089 shares. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

