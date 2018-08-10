Halliburton (HAL) Holdings Boosted by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 206,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.1% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 187,428 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of Halliburton opened at $41.46 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.