GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,391 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8,692.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,234,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,722,000 after buying an additional 874,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,023,000 after buying an additional 431,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 786.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after buying an additional 379,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,016,000 after buying an additional 298,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $138.51 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

