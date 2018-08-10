GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Waste Management by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,147,000 after acquiring an additional 90,458 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 296,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Shares of Waste Management opened at $90.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

