Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPOR opened at $11.39 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $252.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPOR. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

In related news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

