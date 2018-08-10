Guidewire Software (GWRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.66

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.66 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 6531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.13, a P/E/G ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.31 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $36,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,500.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $261,929.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,728. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

