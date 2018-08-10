Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Worldpay (WP)

Worldpay (NYSE:WP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Worldpay to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

Worldpay opened at $90.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Worldpay has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Worldpay will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Worldpay in the first quarter worth $108,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at $123,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the second quarter valued at $136,000.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

