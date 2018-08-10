Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

GBNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp traded down $0.25, reaching $30.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,340. The stock has a market cap of $898.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 26.57%. analysts predict that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,347,000 after purchasing an additional 327,287 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,689,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,965,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

