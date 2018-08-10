GTT Communications (GTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

GTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 145.21 and a beta of 0.99.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GTT Communications news, EVP Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,473,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $301,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,116,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,955,510. 23.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

