Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Holdings Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 318,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 248,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 677,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 231,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle opened at $11.78 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $196.42 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Santander raised Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Supervielle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

