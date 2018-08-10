Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV opened at $184.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter worth $503,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.